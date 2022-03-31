Write-on Video, the video editor, already in a Windows version

Write on Video he is famous video editor that many use on mobile devices, an editor specially designed for those who create videos for YouTube and social networks, helping to create an attractive structured script for followers.

now announce the release of its version for Windowssomething very attractive for those who know that editing a complex video from a mobile phone can be a real headache.

Available at this link on the official Windows Store, Write-on Video has project organization templates, video outlines to make it easy to start from scratch. We can define a video by creating blocks such as “show the logo and music for two seconds”, “show the design of the mobile and its advantages”, “talk about your camera with some examples”… in short, a script that can even be shared with others people to comment on each phase before its final publication.

They present it as a productivity tool for video editing and storytelling for influencers, educators and entrepreneurs, and these are its main features:

– Concentrate on ideas, creating and organizing take lists with «Pods».

– Create a storyboard with images and text notes before recording a video.

– Create videos with different media: import videos, images, audio files and audio recordings into a video project.

– Trim and merge video clips.

– Rotate or resize a video.

In terms of functionalities, it is not very different from a traditional editor, removing the “Pods” part, something that can actually be done by organizing from the outside so as not to start recording without a script or structure.

It has a free plan and a premium plan to get all the features.