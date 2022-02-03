Write more than 280 characters? Twitter plans to add new types of content

For years, a good part of the Twitter community has been fighting against the social network for having more space when writing their messages. Although at first the limitations were greater because of those (meager) 140 characters, later the limit was set at 280, which is what we have in force right now. Even so, in a very short time, users showed that this amount was too small, that on occasions when we wanted to expand for some reason, we did not have space to say everything we wanted, so without giving their arm to twist or expand those almost 300 characters, from Twitter the threads were taken out of order, an ordered succession of messages that together come to form a kind of unique article. New content in sight It has been the specialist in diving into the code of the most popular apps on the market, Jane Manchung Wong, who has seen on Twitter what seems to be the trace of a new time of content that could not be considered as a tweet in itself, but rather something called “article”, as if it were a longer text and with a different treatment from the messages we publish daily on the social network. The screenshot that you have distributed has to do with what seems like a place in our account where we can see the articles that we have published, in such a way that they do not seem to be organized within the system that normal tweets currently use, which end up in a feed ordered chronologically and where they coexist with advertisements and other sponsored content. From what was discovered by Jane Manchung Wong, it seems that these articles can be created specifically in an area of ​​the application, and then uploaded to the social network. It remains to be seen how they will be shown to the rest of the profiles that follow us, whether as an extract within the general feed, as if it were a normal tweet, or within a section that Twitter could brand new in the style of, for example, the Reels of Instagram, or the States of WhatsApp. What is certain is that times are coming in which we will be able to expand and write with more space ahead, and no longer be subject to the dictatorship of those 280 characters that, on occasion, are a tad short. Although we later have the option to create threads. >