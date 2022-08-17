Write it down on the agenda! AMD to announce Ryzen 7000 processors with Zen 4 at event on August 29

Nothing better than an official information for those who are eagerly waiting for the launch of the new generation of AMD processors. On Tuesday, the hardware giant confirmed the release date of the Ryzen 7000 and new technologies “designed to usher in a new era of high-performance desktops.”
The products will be presented on Monday, August 29, at 20:00 (Brasilia time). The event can be followed by everyone through AMD’s YouTube channel. The conference is entitled “together we advance_PCs” and will be attended by CEO Dr. Lisa Su of CTO Mark Papermaster and other executives.
In its press release, AMD mentions that it will reveal the details of the Zen 4 architecture that will power the new generation with 5nm lithography and support for new industry standards. The company also mentions the AM5 platform, which is “built around new technologies, including 5th generation DDR5 and PCI Express.”
The company is expected to reveal the specifications of the new processors and previous benchmarks that give a glimpse of what is to come with the new architecture that, paired with technologies such as DDR5 RAM and the AM5 platform, promise to bring great leaps in performance.
Although the official presentation is scheduled for less than two weeks from now, the availability of the processors at retail is not expected until mid-September. The first wave of chips should be solely dedicated to desktops; models embedded in notebooks should only be revealed in the coming months.
According to rumors, AMD will announce four new processors: Ryzen 9 7950X, Ryzen 9 7900X, Ryzen 7 5700X and Ryzen 5 7600X. The top-of-the-line should have 16 cores and 32 threads and clock frequencies that reach 5.5 GHz, teasing Intel with its new models that pass the 5 GHz barrier handily.
What do you expect from the Ryzen 7000? Comment your expectations below!