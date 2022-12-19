Wrist Control: Google Home gains performance and navigation improvements on Wear OS

Google Home got a new interface on Android a few weeks ago, and now a major update has arrived for Wear OS. This new version brings performance improvements and lets you control connected home devices more easily.
The new version was announced by the official Made by Google Twitter account and is now available to Google Home preview testers for Android.
Among the changes are an optimized list of connected devices, support for gestures to change the volume of compatible devices, and even the option to control devices that are connected to your account or that are not yet linked to a home.
New updates for the Public Preview of the Google Home app for @WearOSbyGoogle🇧🇷
🏡 Access your devices with a simple list view
✅ Control devices that are linked to you and are not yet assigned to a home
⏱ Enjoy faster loading times
Learn more: https://t.co/7ADV608BOU pic.twitter.com/rKMSZ4Owo8
— Made by Google (@madebygoogle) December 16, 2022
In this way, the new version of Google Home allows you to control any device that has been linked to your Google account, a beautiful novelty, since until now it was only possible to control devices defined as favorites in the mobile application.
The list of connected devices will be shown automatically if you have 10 or less smart devices connected to your account.
Finally, the new Google Home for smartwatches brings optimized performance with improved response and charging times.
To access the new version of Google Home for Android and Wear OS, you must sign up for the early access program. See how to apply here.