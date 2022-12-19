Wrist Control: Google Home gains performance and navigation improvements on Wear OS

Google Home got a new interface on Android a few weeks ago, and now a major update has arrived for Wear OS. This new version brings performance improvements and lets you control connected home devices more easily.

The new version was announced by the official Made by Google Twitter account and is now available to Google Home preview testers for Android.

Among the changes are an optimized list of connected devices, support for gestures to change the volume of compatible devices, and even the option to control devices that are connected to your account or that are not yet linked to a home.