Wreckfest: Demolition Racing Game Wins Pre-Registration and Coming Soon to Android and iOS

HandyGames announced this Thursday (18) the opening of pre-registration for the mobile version of Wreckfest, the popular and destruction game for consoles and PC that is finally to and iOS. The reservation phase is only available on the Google Play Store, but according to the developer, pre-sales will start soon on iPhone and iPad. Originally developed by Bugbear, the game will have its mobile version distributed by HandyGames. Those who pre-register on the Play Store will have early access to the game, although the creator of the title still does not disclose specific dates for its debut. Check out the official teaser full of collisions with various playable car models:

Wreckfest has a bunch of enhancements and customization options. You can prepare for the next race with heavy-duty bumpers, bulkheads, side protectors and more, or you can prepare the car for a Old Can Race with performance engine parts like air filters, camshafts and more. most!

The developer has yet to confirm the release date for Wreckfest on Android and iOS, and there is still no information as to its possible price on the Play Store and App Store. Wreckfest is now available for Windows on Steam for R$82.45. For a limited time, the game is 60% off, reducing its price to just $32.98. There is also its "Complete Edition" version that includes Season Pass 1 and 2 with more exclusive cars and items to customize the vehicle selected for the race.