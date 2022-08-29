WrapBox, to carry out giveaways on Twitter and other platforms

Twitter is one of the most popular social networks today. Through this platform you can have the opportunity to express your opinions on any topic, as well as upload images and videos.

Also, Twitter can be useful for you. promote interactivityin case you are someone who has an account with a large number of followers.

One way to do this is through raffles, which you can out with WrapBoxa simple and affordable marketing tool designed to boost the participation of your followers on this platform.

Thus, with WrapBox you will have the opportunity to conduct fun and interactive on Twitter, as well as on , both web2 and web3.

In the case of Twitter, you can use WrapBox to carry out sweepstakes by establishing participation rules that include like a tweet, retweet a tweet, reply with a hashtag or follow someone.

One of the great advantages of WrapBox is the fact that it can choose up to a maximum of 25 legitimate winners. After setting up the giveaway WrapBox will generate a unique giveaway link that you can share later on your social networks or on any other platform, so that your followers can check the list of winners.

Unlike other similar tools, WrapBox makes Twitter giveaways work just as they have been configured, in addition to cover all eligible accounts and not only those made from the last 100 likes/retweets.

Added to this, you can buy WrapBox for a much lower price that of other similar tools.

So also WrapBox can be used by NFT project owners and Community Managerswhich may carry out the following actions:

Save your gift NFT

With WrapBox the owner of the NFT project will have the opportunity to create a new recording wallet and send your NFT as a gift on it.

Sow Phrase Clues

Through the functions provided by WrapBox you will be able to start a treasure hunt in which you give people visual and textual clues to discover each word of a seed phrase, either periodically or all at once.

restrict access

In WrapBox you can have the possibility to set a secret code that will allow you to limit access to the draw page, so that only those people who are designated by you can do so. You will be able to change this code later.

To access the WrapBox website click HERE