Wow, this high-end gaming PC looks like an actual sneaker

Nestled among the flood of Computex news about AI, laptops, and other PC advancements are the crazy builds that we’ve all come to know and love. (Anyone still remember the re-creation of Thor’s Mjolnir?) And while this year may not have such a strong focus on the stuff of myth and legend, you can still find legendary PC builds on the show floor—like Cooler Master’s wild sneaker PC.

This mix of plastic, aluminum, and steel isn’t small, either—measuring 25.6 x 12 x 25.6 inches (650 x 306 x 651mm), this case definitely has a footprint. Cooler Master describes it in the press release as “perfect for sneaker enthusiasts, collectors, and gamers looking to showcase their style alongside their gaming passion.” But in real terms, it’s for anybody who wants to have a dramatic conversation piece.

The Sneaker X will come as a kit, with the case populated with a Cooler Master Masterfan MFL120 Halo RGB fan, 850W Cooler Master V850 Gold SFX power supply, Master Liquid PL360 Flux Sneaker Edition CPU cooler, 400mm PCIe 4 x16 riser cable, PWM fan, and ARGB controller. You’ll have to acquire and install your own CPU, mini-ITX motherboard, memory, storage (max of one 2.5-inch SSD in the case), and graphics card (up to 304mm in length and three slots thick).

Standard off-the-shelf PC components work with this one-of-a-kind case, so if you get the urge to replace parts down the road, it’s a simple shopping trip. You probably will want to stretch its life out, too, given the Sneaker X’s cost. When it launches in early July, it’ll set you back $5,999. Cooler Master is promising the red variant in the photo above, but its data sheet also teases “special editions” as well—which are hinted at in the sample images on the company’s Sneaker X concept site.