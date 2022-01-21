Would you like to be able to specify a reason when calling someone?

Today, many people communicate more through messaging apps like WhatsApp than through phone calls. However, there are times when a call is the best way to communicate.

Dan Mall, CEO of Super Friendly, has devised a conceptual functionality for iOS that would allow the caller to specify the reason for doing so.

This means that when a call comes in on your phone, you could see the reason why that person is calling you to decide if you want to answer the call or not.

This can be useful for both known and unknown numbers. For example, if you get a call from an unknown number, they might state the reason for the call so you know it’s not a marketing call.

Another potential use is when a friend or family member calls you but you’re in the middle of something, because if it’s urgent they might indicate it in their message and you’ll know you have to take that call.

Note that this is currently a concept, which means that there is no reason to think that Apple (or Google) is going to implement it in their operating systems, but it sounds so good that it would be great if the manufacturers agreed to implement it.