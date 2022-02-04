Would you like to be able to install Apps outside of the App Store? (Opinion).

Yesterday I came across a piece of news that established the possibility that the US Senate could legislate to add a new law that requires Apple to be able to support the installation of applications from outside the App Store. This can be a real revolution for the user but the American company is not very willing to allow this fact. Would you like those applications to be installed that way? The user would win and lose. It would be necessary to weigh whether it is worth being able to install applications from outside the App Store With the whole issue of antitrust and all the legal consequences that have arisen as a result of the need to modify the way Apple acts with respect to its App Store, in the end it is almost necessary that this have an ending that nobody likes. Legislators want the market not to be closed, for the user to be able to purchase their applications and programs from anywhere. That the compatibility is, so to speak, standard. That is why they want any hint of monopoly to be eliminated or the possibility that both developers and users are trapped by conditions that are difficult to meet or, if you do meet them, difficult to amortize.

Logically, this for the user is something wonderful and spectacular. Being able to install applications for example on the iPhone that can be installed as an Android phone is good. We do not go through the App Store with the advantages and disadvantages that they have.

Likewise, developers could earn more money with their applications. Taking into account that the applications developed by a company should not pay these commissions to Apple and therefore could lower the price of the same to users. The same would happen with the games and others that can be purchased in the store.

Seen this way, it seems that the advantages are many and the question is why is it not being done already? The answer is not easy But many factors come into play. I will try to explain which are the most important so that the step has not yet been taken.

Why Apple doesn’t want to outsource

In the first place, the argument put forward by Apple headquarters in California is that the security and privacy of the user would be compromised. That is an unquestionable truth. If we look at the applications that can be installed on Android, many of them contain viruses or terms in their conditions that are abusive to users. That is not what Apple wants and honestly, neither do the users want it.

Security is something inherent to the American company. It is positioned as one of the companies that take the most care of this element and it is necessary that it continue like this. A closed system is better, honestly at least for the security issue. Not for the versatility issue. Too bad we have to choose between security and versatility.

What has been said for security is valid for privacy.

Let’s go to another reason why Apple does not want you to be able to get applications from outside the App Store. Keep in mind that we are talking about a company that exists to provide a quality service in exchange for money. It is a company established to make money. That is one of his goals. If the hand is opened to have the possibility of acquiring applications from outside, commissions are over and that supposes a lack of profit of enormous money.

Another factor is the operating system itself.. Being able to install applications obtained from outside means that the OS must be adapted to these new conditions and that would probably give us the reliability that iOS or macOS users now have. That speed and that symbiosis cannot be achieved by having third-party applications. Now we see it and that they must comply with Apple’s standards, if they did not have to adjust … anyone knows what would happen.

In my personal opinion, I don’t want this to happen. I want to continue to maintain that security and privacy. Although if they assure me this, but being able to install applications from third parties, that is what I would like.

What would you like?