Would you buy someone’s gases? Stephanie Matto sells them as NFT

Online purchases are undoubtedly simpler in general and we can find whatever we are looking for. From the simplest products, to those that seem strangest to you, they have a market on the web. That is, with a simple search in Google we can find the possibility of buying up to flatulence in a jar. This is exactly what Stephanie Matto was selling, until a health complication caused her to change the course of her business. Now it sells NFT of its gases.

One of the principles of NFTs is that you can turn anything into a digital asset and this is one example of its versatility.

Who is Stephanie Matto and why does she sell NFT of her gases?

The year 2021 left us the NFTs as one of the main topics on the table for 2022. The Non-Fungible Tokens represent the new card of the blockchain, with its followers and detractors in a debate that is more active than ever. What is true is that there are many people investing and buying these tokens in the most active markets of the moment: games and art. However, as we mentioned before, we can make an NFT of anything because it is a digital asset, a kind of title deed.

Stephanie Matto became a public figure after her appearance on the reality show 90-Day Fiance produced by TLC. The fame gained from the show was capitalized on by selling his flatulence in a jar and showing the diet he followed to achieve it on TikTok. Stephanie started in November 2021 and earned not only thousands of followers, but thousands of dollars as well.

We might think, who would buy flatulence in a jar? And we have the answer in the $ 50,000 dollars per week that his business generated.

Looking back at the NFTs

Matto had a diet based on fibers and grains in order to maintain the production of flatulence and therefore, the continuity of the business. However, health problems did not take long to arrive due to the high demand it had during Christmas, after offering a 50% discount. So he ended up visiting a hospital room where he did not talk about his business, but about his diet.

This is how he was diagnosed that he was actually suffering from severe gas pain, so he was prescribed antiflatulent drugs. This in effect stopped the production of his business, so he decided to “retire” and turn his gaze to the NFTs. Now, Stephanie Matto owns from a website with 5000 NFT of its gases for sale in image format. The cost is 0.05 Ether, around $ 190 at the moment and does not include the so-called Gas Fee of the Etherium network, the name of which makes a lot of sense in this case.

Stephanie Matto’s gas NFTs also offer some first-time benefits. 100 tokens can be exchanged for flasks with real flatulence, 70 for underwear and 30 for lingerie worn by Matto. Additionally, it offers advice to help you build your own business in the flatulence market.

Here we have a clear example of how we can buy practically anything on the internet. In addition, it is a case that demonstrates very well the versatility of NFTs as digital assets that also offer some additional benefits in addition to ownership over the work.