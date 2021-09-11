Would you be able to see the changes that WhatsApp prepares in the chat bubbles?

There are times when an update comes to an application and nobody finds out, since These changes are so subtle that you have to be very attentive to appreciate them. They are usually hardly important details, of which we do not miss but that when they are modified, we do not know why, but they offer us the feeling that things look a little better.

Something like this is what will happen soon in WhatsApp, when Facebook releases the update they are working on and which is already available within the betas for Android. A very small and subtle stylization of those bubbles, that define like this from the app, and that they are nothing other than the sandwiches where what we write and what they answer us appears.

Do you notice the differences?

WABetaInfo colleagues have been in charge of show the world what those new conversation bubbles will be like within WhatsApp, whether we use a dark or light mode, and you can see the result just below, in a series of screenshots that show what the chats we have right now in the facilities of our mobile phones are like and how they will be from (right) to be updated.







Old vs new chats on WhatsApp. WABetaInfo

Indeed, it is a very subtle change but one that gives the feeling of being much more natural and attractive than the current, with less pronounced and more open bubble edges, which gives it a much more modern look. As we say, a modification that, if we had not been attentive, we would have assumed that this was always the case, since the beginning of the application a decade ago.

Many changes to the agenda

In addition to these aesthetic touches, WhatsApp has a good number of pending improvements on its update calendar. The most important, almost certainly, is that of the multi-device operation that promises to allow us to work with the application on tablets and computers without having to carry the mobile on; or the reactions to the messages, who want to make the conversations more pleasant and short, without so many redundant (text) reactions to the same comment.

With those reactions, WhatsApp would be equated with Facebook, Discord and others apps of social networks that have found in emoticons the perfect remedy to allow users to reply to any post without investing too much effort in writing messages that are as predictable as they are inconsequential.