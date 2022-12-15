Would buy? Letter signed by Steve Jobs sells for over R$ 333,000 at auction

Although Steve Jobs is very famous, he didn’t usually sign autographs for his fans. This turned several objects signed or created by him into true relics, such as the 1st generation iPhone, which sold for more than R$ 205,000 at an auction. Now more objects have been sold again including a letter signed by the “father of the iPhone”. The auction was held yesterday by Sotheby’s platform entitled “History of Science and Technology, Including the Life and Letters of Richard P. Feynman and Space Exploration”. The most expensive item sold was the signed letter from Steve Jobs to Dave Kominiak dated October 5, 1976.

The item accompanies an operation manual and an Apple-1 Cassette Interface document and was sold for a bid of US$ 63,000 or the equivalent of approximately R$ 333,000, much more than the US$ 30,000 estimated for the bid. initial. Other auction items also include a 90s luminous plaque that would be displayed in front of an authorized Apple retailer. The plaque has an aluminum frame and a solid plexiglass front and sold for $25,200.

Another light available is a neon Apple logo, also dating from the 90s, which is inside a square acrylic case. This object was intended to be displayed outside an Apple store and has not yet been sold.

Finally, there is also a logic board from the 1983 Macintosh prototype with a wooden back and plexiglass protected front. This lot was sold for US$ 20,160, about R$ 106.5 thousand in direct conversion. The last item is a complete Apple IIc prototype including an original case, power adapter and computer with a “Fruit II+” sticker and a hand-drawn apple. The amount raised with this item was US$6,930 (~R$36,600). Which of these items seemed most interesting to you?

