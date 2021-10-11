Worried South Dublin councillors beg government to ban data centres

Worried South Dublin County councillors have agreed to write a letter to government ministers to beg for a temporary ban on data centres, which comes amidst concerns that data centres may be ‘putting too much pressure’ on energy supply.

Independent Councillor Peter Kavanagh, who is also the Mayor of South Dublin, forwarded the motion that the South Dublin County Council write to the Minister for Enterprise, Trade & Employment, Minister for Environment, Climate & Communications; & Transport, and Minister of State for the Department of Housing, Local Government & Heritage, with responsibility for Local Government & Planning.

The letter would express concern at the “pressure the ongoing development of data centres places on energy supply in Ireland” and calls on them to bring forward legislation effecting a moratorium on the construction of data centres.

According to Cllr Kavanagh, data centres are causing “an unacceptable risk of of power outages and pressure on the national grid”.

He said: “I don’t buy into the argument that the data centres are vital for jobs, they put too much pressure on the national grid.”

However, Cllr Kavanagh said that he is not saying that data centres are the complete cause of power outages but that they could be a contributing source.

“There’s no capacity in the energy and water supply, I believe data centres make it worse and I am calling to write to the government ministers to draw up legislation.”

He urged his fellow councillors to agree to write to government ministers to bring in legislation effecting a moratorium, or temporary ban, on the consruction of data centres.

Cllr Kavanagh’s motion was seconded by Cllr Carly Bailey of the Social Democrats, who said that “we do not have the capacity” for more data centres in south Dublin.

Meanwhile, Cllr Madeleine Johansson of People Before Profit noted that there are already 70 data centres in Dublin.

She said: “These data centres use up a huge amount of electricity and water, I am disappointed because last month we had the opportunity to ban them and I am hopeful we can get back to that discussion.”

Cllr Johansson added that it is “not fair that communities are footing the bills for these big companies” who have built the data centres.

Cllr Kavanagh’s motion was ultimately passed today at the South Dublin County Council meeting.

