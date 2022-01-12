‘Worldle’: so you can have the fashion game on your Android desktop as if it were an app

‘Wordle’ is one of the hits of the moment, a viral game with games of just a few minutes in which we have to guess the word of the day in just six attempts. It does not have an application for Android, but we can play from our device.

So that you don’t have to be opening the web page from the browser every time you want to play, we are going to make things easier for you. We are going to tell you how you can have Wordle running as an app on your Android desktop, no need to install anything on your phone. If you have an iPhone, in Applesfera they show how to carry out the same process.

Playing Wordle with just one click on the desktop

To play ‘Wordle’ you only have to access its website or that of its adaptation in Spanish. This involves opening the browser, looking up the address, and starting to play. But we can save a few steps if we take the game directly to the desktop.

You just have to follow, in order, the steps that we show you below. We are going to carry out the process with Google Chrome, the browser that usually comes from the factory on all Android phones.

Open Google Chrome

Go to the ‘Wordle’ page.

Click on the three points that open the menu.

Click on ‘Add to home screen’.

Give the shortcut whatever name you want.

Ready. Simply add the desktop shortcut to access the game in one touch. It works similar to that of an app, but you are opening the website itself faster.

If you use a custom launcher for Android you can change the icon to the one you want since, by default, the ‘Wordle’ icon comes, but indicating that it is a direct access to Google Chrome.