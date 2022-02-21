Tech NewsAppsJuegos

Worldle: A game like Wordle but to guess countries

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

In the shadow of the tremendously popular Wordle game, another one with a very similar name has emerged: Worldle. The similarity plays with the words that in English mean word (“word”) and world (“world”) and is that the mechanics of this new game offers a challenge in which you have to find out a part of the world, specifically a country , having as the only track the silhouette of it and six opportunities to discover it.

In six attempts you have to discover a country recognizing it by its silhouette

The mechanics of the game is very simple. When accessing it, the silhouette of a map (or a region) is shown and the participant must find out which one it is. If you fail, World tells you by how much you have failed and both the direction and the distance in kilometers that country is from the correct answer, so that you can refine it on the next attempt. To facilitate this task, it might be advisable to have Google Maps open in order to carry out the necessary calculations.

Like Wordle, where only one word can be found each day, in Worldle there is also only one country or territory per day to find out, and also as in the case of the word puzzle game, Worldle is a free game.

Worldle has been widely successful, as its creator, the French developer Teuteuf, has expressed from his own Twitter account, with half a million users in just a few days since its appearance.

At the moment the game is only available in English and it does not seem that anyone has developed a Spanish version yet, so the names of the countries must be entered in English. To facilitate this task, there is a predictive menu that when typing the name of the country shows the names of those that are written in a similar way.

.

Previous articleSPC Smart Ultimate, a cheap, stable phone with a long battery life
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Apps

Worldle: A game like Wordle but to guess countries

Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on...
Android

SPC Smart Ultimate, a cheap, stable phone with a long battery life

Expanding its commitment to entry-level terminals, the Spanish company today presented the new SPC Smart Ultimatean economical, functional...
Tech News

How to create a compressed file to share photos on iPhone

Surely on some occasion you have had to share several images with the iPhone and the size...
Apps

Twitter will allow you to send tips with Ethereum

Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on...

Follow us

At Techsmart we provide you the information gathered from different resources about Tech Industry. We do not own any images or content shared on the website unless we declare that we have copyright in the image or content. If you find anything copyrighted on the site, please contact us

Browse

Editor's Pick

All the new Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 already in pre-order on Amazon!

Android 0
  In a period in which there are few electronic...

Why many influencers are leaving Instagram

Apps 0
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on...

Telefónica and Movistar suffer a breakdown: it is possible that your call service is inactive

Editor's Pick 0
If you are a customer of Movistarboth on your...

Popular

This is the story of the transition from PowerPC chips to Intel Apple

Tech News 0
Apple, a company that began in a garage and...

“Joker” malware Strikes again : these 16 applications, are harmful

Editor's Pick 0
The "Joker" malware strikes again: if you have installed...

This would have been the Nokia N95 with Android: filtered a sliding prototype with triple camera

Android 0
If a few days ago we saw how Nokia...

© 2021 voonze.com.