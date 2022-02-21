Worldle: A game like Wordle but to guess countries

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

In the shadow of the tremendously popular Wordle game, another one with a very similar name has emerged: Worldle. The similarity plays with the words that in English mean word (“word”) and world (“world”) and is that the mechanics of this new game offers a challenge in which you have to find out a part of the world, specifically a country , having as the only track the silhouette of it and six opportunities to discover it.

In six attempts you have to discover a country recognizing it by its silhouette

The mechanics of the game is very simple. When accessing it, the silhouette of a map (or a region) is shown and the participant must find out which one it is. If you fail, World tells you by how much you have failed and both the direction and the distance in kilometers that country is from the correct answer, so that you can refine it on the next attempt. To facilitate this task, it might be advisable to have Google Maps open in order to carry out the necessary calculations.

Like Wordle, where only one word can be found each day, in Worldle there is also only one country or territory per day to find out, and also as in the case of the word puzzle game, Worldle is a free game.

Worldle has been widely successful, as its creator, the French developer Teuteuf, has expressed from his own Twitter account, with half a million users in just a few days since its appearance.

You crazy people! It was supposed to be just a small side project! We are now half a million who played #Worldle today! Wtf?! 🤯🤩 Thanks to all of you! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/3IqZ3JzYLn — teuteuf (@teuteuf) February 13, 2022

At the moment the game is only available in English and it does not seem that anyone has developed a Spanish version yet, so the names of the countries must be entered in English. To facilitate this task, there is a predictive menu that when typing the name of the country shows the names of those that are written in a similar way.

.