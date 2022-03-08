World of Warcraft’s next expansion will be released on April 19

It’s been a little over a year since the release of Shadowlands, the latest expansion (so far) for World of Warcraft. And although 2021 has not been, exactly, a good year for Activision Blizzard, lhe company couldn’t stop working on its next expansioneven more so after the changes introduced in Shadowlands, and that have a good part of the community wondering what will happen to the levels.

Although we still don’t know anything about it, nor the theme of the expansion and, not even, what its name will be, what we do know, as a result of a tweet in his official account, is that We already have a date to know what the next World of Warcraft expansion will be, next April 19, that is, in a little over a month. It is important to clarify, yes, that there is talk of revealing the expansion, but not of its publication date.

Based on the time between the announcement of Shadowlands, at BlizzCon 2019 in November 2019, and its arrival to players in November 2020, the first recommendation for World of Warcraft players is that they take it very calmlysince it may pass bastaBlizzard has decided to delay the announcement until the waters have calmed down a bit after last year’s huge reputation crisis.

The next expansion is on the horizon. Join us. April 19. ✨ https://t.co/u5mEMf2WYj pic.twitter.com/dOIyAFBjcM —World of Warcraft (@Warcraft) March 7, 2022

In that case, there’s a chance that the new World of Warcraft expansion won’t be delayed that long. And this would make even more sense if we take into account that now it seems that the company, immersed in the process of being bought by Microsoft, has decided to step on the accelerator when it comes to releasesto make headlines again with their games, instead of their scandals.

We can clearly see this when we see the tweet, and it is that the company has raised multiple actions related to World of Warcraft. First of all, on March 15, the company will reveal an expansion for Heartstone, the card game inspired by WoW and also enjoying great popularity. Three days later, on March 18, the Arena World Championship will begin of World of Warcraft, which will close the season of Shadowlands.

And outside of World of Warcraft (at least in principle) but within the Warcraft universe, the tweet anticipates the announcement of a title based on this universe for mobilesomething that the company already announced in a presentation of results a month ago, and that we now know will see the light of day next May.