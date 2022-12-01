World of Warcraft: Dragonflight launches as new game expansion; check the news

Activision Blizzard announced on Monday (28) the launch of World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, the new expansion of the MMORPG. Following “Shadowlands”, launched in 2020, the new version of one of the most popular online games in the world in the category is now available for all fans of the franchise with prices starting at R$ 169.
The game’s ninth expansion brings Dragon Island, a new continent represented by five new areas. The highlight is the Forbidden Recondite, which according to Blizzard, is one of the largest areas made available in WoW history. In the storyline, the location served as a training ground for the drachthyr, and will be the new starting area for the race.
World of Warcraft: Dragonflight features the game’s first race combo since launch: dracthyr spellcaster, the first ranged damage class and that has a series of options for character customization (only from level 58). With the update, characters will be able to reach a new level: level 70.
An important part of the gameplay, the expansion brings a new system to the Talent Tree, allowing more freedom for players to test different combinations of skills. This area has a completely revamped user interface, and according to the developer, there are new accessibility features.
Blizzard says it will distribute the Fel Draco to all users who link their Twitch and Battle.net accounts and watch 4 hours of World of Warcraft-related content by next Thursday, December 1st. Those who gift streaming platform content creators with two subscriptions will receive the Ichabod mascot.
The expansion is already available on the developer’s official website in three options:
- Base Edition: BRL 169.00
- Heroic Edition: BRL 249.00
- Epic Edition: BRL 319.00
There are advantages for those who purchase the special editions. Buyers of “Heroic” will receive the Murxstrasza pet, Tangled Dreamweaver Mount, and character upgrade to level 60.
The “Epic” edition grants 30 days of play, Wings of Awakening (5-color back transmog), Spellkeeper’s Diadem (head transmog worn by Sindragosa), and the Timewalker’s Return Stone Effect.