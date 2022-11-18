World of Warcraft and other popular Blizzard games will be withdrawn from China in 2023

World of Warcraft, the popular massively multiplayer role-playing game developed by Blizzard Entertainment, announced its upcoming withdrawal from China, along with other popular titles belonging to the same company.

This announcement was issued after the end of the alliance between Blizzard and NetEase, a major Chinese digital services company, which since 2008 has been in charge of distributing its games and providing its server infrastructure in the Asian giant.

Major Blizzard games pull out of China in January

Blizzard Entertainment and NetEase revealed their determination to end the alliance that they have maintained for 14 years, arousing the astonishment of the millions of players who for a long time have cultivated their love for this universe of characters belonging to the Alliance and the Horde.

Blizzard representatives commented that both companies were unable to reach a common agreement, aligned with the operating principles of Blizzard, a company whose parent company, Activision Blizzard, is in the process of acquisition by Microsoft.

The announcement of this decision did not provide more specific details about the determination made. NetEase spokespersons also confirmed the news, also limiting themselves to commenting on what was precise. During the next few days, both companies will communicate more details about this scenario.

Blizzard has already confirmed that its titles will no longer be commercially available in the Chinese market in the coming days. Those who maintain access to these titles will be able to play them until before midnight on January 24, 2023.

Although the withdrawal of World of Warcraft has been the most controversial aspect of this situation, it is not the only video game affected by the end of the alliance between Blizzard and NetEase. Other popular titles such as Hearthstone, Warcraft III: Reforged, Overwatch, the StarCraft series, Diablo III, and Heroes of the Storm will suffer the same fate.

The exception in this case will be Diablo Immortal, a title developed jointly by NetEase and Blizzard, which was recently published. This game will remain in the Chinese market, because it is subject to a separate license agreement.

NetEase, which is China’s second largest digital company after Tencent, has a strong presence in streaming, e-commerce, gaming and other services. After communicating this decision, its shares fell 9%, with the projection that between now and next year they will be reduced between 6% and 8% more.