World Hearing Day: Check out tips for using headphones properly

The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that around 50% of people between the ages of 12 and 35 are at risk of hearing loss due to prolonged and excessive exposure to loud sounds. In celebration of world hearing day (celebrated on March 03) and help gamers to avoid this problem and use the headphones correctly, the HyperX listed five simple recommendations that will help them enjoy long sessions while protecting their hearing aids. See the tips below:

Adjust the volume properly

The first step to preserving your hearing health is to keep the volume on your personal audio devices low. In general, the intensity is controlled from the device the headphones are connected to. If the user can't adjust it enough this way, they can check to see if there's a control on the audio device itself or a separate volume control accessory. One way to verify that the headphones are at a safe volume is to ask someone nearby if they can hear what the user is listening to. If you can, it's a sign that the volume is above what is needed and that it should be reduced.

In addition, you need to be careful to also keep the volume of other everyday devices, such as TVs, radios or car stereo, low.

Use noise canceling headsets

- Advertisement - Often, to muffle ambient sounds and hear game audio or music better, the headset volume is turned up. To avoid this situation, the ideal is to use a headset with noise cancellation. There are devices with passive cancellationwhich is performed physically, using high-density foam headphones that surround the ear, and active cancellationwhich works by constantly monitoring the ambient sound and generating sound waves that eliminate external noise.

Choose wisely between in-ear and over-ear headphones

the headphones earbuds They are small devices, usually coated with silicone or hard plastic, that are placed inside the ear. They are ideal for specific situations where mobility and shorter audio sessions are prioritized. - Advertisement - already the earphones are devices that fit outside the ears and usually cover them completely. In this case, the distance from the sound source to the eardrum can be much smaller and, in addition to being more comfortable, the headset leaves the ears less exposed.

take breaks

Another simple recommendation is to pause during long audio sessions. The more the user listens to a Fortnite machine gun or enjoys the sound effects of League of Legends at high volume, the more chances they will have some hearing damage. To avoid it, the ideal is to prioritize five-minute intervals every half hour or of ten minutes every hour. Also, doctors recommend the 60%/60 minute rule, which is to calibrate your headphones to 60% of the maximum volume and not use them for more than 60 minutes without a break.

Set a volume limit

To ensure that headphone volume is maintained at unsafe levels, some devices allow the user to set a volume limit in the device settings. The device manual usually indicates whether this function is available. Hearing is one of the most powerful senses in the human body, and regardless of which headphone model you choose, the secret to preserving its integrity is moderation, avoiding noise that is too loud, too close, or that lasts too long. Furthermore, the user should always invest in headphones with a balanced combination of design, quality and technology, three fundamental variables for hearing protection.

*Important: The information contained in this note is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended to be medical or health advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health care provider on any matter relating to your health.

