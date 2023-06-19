World first: vivo X100 Pro Plus to have 200 MP powerful telephoto camera

- Advertisement -

Some vivo X100 specs have been leaked indicating that it will have a 64 MP telephoto camera, but today the Twitter leaker ice universe is saying that the vivo X100 Pro Plus should have an even more powerful sensor. We are talking about an unprecedented telephoto camera in cell phones with a 200 megapixel sensor.

It is said that vivo X100 Pro+ uses an unprecedented 200MP telephoto camera, which surprised me.

This means that it will destroy the telephoto of all other mobile phones.From 1x to 100x.

Different from radical vivo, Samsung S24u will continue to use telephoto four years ago. — ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) June 19, 2023

Second ice universethe vivo X100 Pro Plus will be the first cell phone in the world with such a powerful telephoto camera and this will allow it to “destroy” the competition with images with very high definition and zoom of up to 100x.

O leaker even gave an example by saying that vivo X100 Pro Plus will allow users to get 18MP photographs with 10x zoom as the camera will provide up to 3x optical zoom with full resolution of 200MP.

Finally, the informant says that Samsung should continue using the same telephoto lens system of the last four years on the Galaxy S24 Ultra, which should be announced in January 2024. Check here a comparison between the Galaxy S22 Ultra and the Galaxy S23 Ultra to understand better.

