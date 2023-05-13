World First: Samsung Electronics Announces New DRAM Supporting CXL 2.0 Technology

In 2021 Samsung announced the world’s first LPDDR5X DRAM for cell phones and now South Korea is innovating once again with the world’s first DRAM supporting CXL 2.0 technology. This evolution of CXL 1.1 memory brings huge benefits to the artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) industry.

The new 128 GB memory with Compute Express Link (CXL) 2.0 was developed in direct collaboration with Intel for use with the Intel Xeon platform via the PCle 5.0 interface, which allows it to offer a bandwidth of 35 GB per second.

Explaining better, CXL is an interface that allows high-performance servers to use resources such as a pool of memory with several blocks allocated in a server that can dynamically organize them according to its needs. The result of this is reduced operating cost with greater overall efficiency, which is very beneficial for the AI ​​and ML industry as demand in this industry has never been greater.