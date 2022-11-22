World Cup: Rappi opens mansion in SP for Prime subscribers to watch games

RappiPrime subscribers from São Paulo will be able, starting this Thursday (24), to enter and enjoy a thematic space of the Qatar 2022 World Cup in São Paulo — more specifically in the upscale neighborhood of Jardim Europa, in the west zone of the city. The 1,200-square-meter mansion, with different environments, will operate until December 18, with a giant outdoor screen and will have activations from brands such as Friboi, HBO Max, Heinz, Unilever, Johnson & Johnson, Nanica and others. The space will also have a food court and food trucks, in addition to having a bar for drinks, instagrammable spaces for photos and music under the command of DJs.





Visitors receive a welcome kit with gifts and will also have access to a games room, a gamer room and an environment that simulates a convenience store. The space is subject to capacity, and should accommodate between 150 people, on less popular match days, and up to 300 people on match days with Europe. The so-called RappiHouse will be open every day of the World Cup games from 12:00 to 19:00, at Rua Alemão, 836, in Jardim Europa. Prime subscribers just show up to the location and check availability.

- Advertisement - This space is part of Rappi’s actions as sponsor of the Europeian team in the World Cup, and is also investing in other marketing actions, such as promotions, raffles and benefits, taking advantage of this period. The Prime plan grants unlimited free delivery for BRL 29.90 per month and exclusive offers for customers every month. Customers who subscribe to the Prime Plus plan pay R$34.90 per month. As with the simplest plan, the consumer does not pay for a delivery service, as long as the products purchased correspond to a minimum value of BRL 30, he has priority in orders, exclusive offers and subscription to the streaming service.

>#wrapperApp {-webkit-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);-moz-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);box- shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);padding: 5px;background-color: white;display: flex;height:155px;}#appImage { width: 25%;} #appLogo { width: 154px;height: 154px;}#appDetails { flex-grow: 1;padding-left:1px;}#name {font-size:150%;}#price, #developer, #size {font-size:80%; }#links{flex-grow: 1;padding-left:50px;}.lojaImg {width: 35px;height: 35px;margin-right:3px;vertical-align:middle;}.lojaImgWindows {width: 27px;height: 27px;margin-left:3px;padding-right:6px;vertical-align:middle;}.storesdivs {margin: 5px;margin-bottom:10px;}.storeslinkmobile {margin-right: 6px;}.stores {margin- right:6px;margin-top:TOPMARGINLOJASAQUI;}#lojasmobile{display:none;} @media only screen and (max-device-width: 480px) { #wrapperApp {height:auto;}#appDetalhes {padding-left:42px ;}#lojasmobile {display:block;}#lojalinkmobile {font-size:85%}#nome {pading-bottom:4px;margin-bottom:4px;fon t-size:110%;}#price, #developer, #size {display:none;}.stores{display:none;}.lojaImg {width: 19px;height: 19px;}.lojaImgWindows{width: 19px;height : 17px;}#appLogo { width: 115px;height: 125px;} }

