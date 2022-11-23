Project of AEREZONA DEVELOPERS. Contact Us at: +92-300-3308001 email at: [email protected]
HomeTech NewsWorld Cup drives sales of TVs and the segment registers an increase...

World Cup drives sales of TVs and the segment registers an increase of almost 70%

Tech News

Published on

By Abraham
World Cup drives sales of TVs and the segment registers an increase of almost 70%
- Advertisement -

Data from a survey carried out by the GfK consultancy show that the television segment registered a growth of 69.4% in week 45 of this year, which takes place between the 7th to the 13th of November, compared to the same period in 2021. This increase may be related to Black Friday offers of the month and, obviously, the World Cup.

As explained by Fernando Baialuna, Director of Business and Retail at GfK, the world tournament usually leverages sales of televisions in the 1st half of the year, the period in which it usually takes place. However, exceptionally in 2022 the championship was changed by FIFA to November due to the high temperatures in Qatar, the country that hosts the competition.

This year, the Cup will take place between November 20th and December 18th, reaching Black Friday, a discount event that will take place next Friday, the 25th. TVs at this time of year.

- Advertisement -

“Just as early promotions are helping Europeians to change their TVs, the evolution of our selection within the championship can also make all the difference, awakening the interest of the public to watch the final on a bigger screen, with a higher quality image. .” points out Baialuna.

Smart TV representation. (Image: Playback).
Deals on TVs

Do you intend to invest in a Smart TV during Black Friday 2022? Tell us, comment!

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Apple

Iti Itaú highlights sustainable and inclusive initiatives present on its physical card

O iti, a digital bank that belongs to Itaú, highlighted some of the sustainable...
Microsoft

New Horizons! Netflix is ​​hiring developers for high-budget PC game

Netflix became a pioneer of streaming platforms, creating a completely new strand in the...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.