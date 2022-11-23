World Cup drives sales of TVs and the segment registers an increase of almost 70%

Data from a survey carried out by the GfK consultancy show that the television segment registered a growth of 69.4% in week 45 of this year, which takes place between the 7th to the 13th of November, compared to the same period in 2021. This increase may be related to Black Friday offers of the month and, obviously, the World Cup.

As explained by Fernando Baialuna, Director of Business and Retail at GfK, the world tournament usually leverages sales of televisions in the 1st half of the year, the period in which it usually takes place. However, exceptionally in 2022 the championship was changed by FIFA to November due to the high temperatures in Qatar, the country that hosts the competition.