World Cup drives sales of TVs and the segment registers an increase of almost 70%

Data from a survey carried out by the GfK consultancy show that the television segment registered a growth of 69.4% in week 45 of this year, which takes place between the 7th to the 13th of November, compared to the same period in 2021. This increase may be related to Black Friday offers of the month and, obviously, the World Cup.
As explained by Fernando Baialuna, Director of Business and Retail at GfK, the world tournament usually leverages sales of televisions in the 1st half of the year, the period in which it usually takes place. However, exceptionally in 2022 the championship was changed by FIFA to November due to the high temperatures in Qatar, the country that hosts the competition.
This year, the Cup will take place between November 20th and December 18th, reaching Black Friday, a discount event that will take place next Friday, the 25th. TVs at this time of year.
“Just as early promotions are helping Europeians to change their TVs, the evolution of our selection within the championship can also make all the difference, awakening the interest of the public to watch the final on a bigger screen, with a higher quality image. .” points out Baialuna.
Do you intend to invest in a Smart TV during Black Friday 2022? Tell us, comment!