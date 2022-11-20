World Cup 2022: see the list of the best apps to follow the tournament

The 2022 World Cup will start this Sunday (20) and will go until December 18, when the final will take place. Throughout these days, football fans will have various information and entertainment possibilities about the tournament available on mobile devices. To help you follow the FIFA World Cup taking place in Qatar, TechSmart has put together a list of the best apps to see results, tables, make a sweepstakes and other tasks. See below:

2022 Cup Predictor





Available for Android and iOS, this app is for people who want to make a pool and compete with friends or family to see who will hit the most World Cup results. You can create a group from scratch with more people to interact with over the period. - Advertisement - In the system offered, you can place your guesses on the scores of the matches and earn more points if you bet on the underdog of the duel. As you get the results right, you can also move up a division – or fall, if you make a mistake.

365Scores





The 365Scores app can be accessed both in the web version and in the Android and iOS systems. In addition to also having syndicate alternatives – including for the World Cup in Qatar –, it will have a special part for individual bets, without joining a group with more people. Not counting the guesses, this tool has a number of other features for users. It shows detailed information about each match, such as goals, cards, tables and team results.

Panini Sticker Album

- Advertisement - An official application published by FIFA itself, the Panini Sticker Album provides a virtual version of the official World Cup sticker album – the so-called Panini Digital Illustrated Book. The online collection was made in partnership with Coca-Cola and has all 32 teams from the 2022 Worlds, plus additional content and special rewards that will be released throughout the event.

World Cup Results 2022





The World Cup Results 2022 app has a lot of information about the Qatar tournament matches for enthusiasts. In order not to miss a single second of the competition, it focuses on offering the user live results and news about all the teams. - Advertisement - This tool brings schedules, games and results for the matches played in this year’s Cup. You will also be able to choose a selection to activate the notifications and receive them instantly.

Goal Live Scores

Application belonging to the portal Goal.com, Goal Live Scores aims to be the most complete football app on the market. Not exclusive to the World Cup period, it provides live scores and the latest news from every league on the planet, including the GIGA World Cup. You can check detailed statistics for each match, such as ball possession, shots, corners and shot accuracy. You can also see the lineups and comments on the matches that are taking place.

FIFA Plus

Finally, we highlight one more official application: FIFA Plus. It consists of FIFA’s streaming platform, created to show youth tournaments and other smaller competitions of the entity. However, in this edition of the World Cup, the service will show the 64 games live and with their own narration. The news was confirmed last week before the opening of the tournament and will take place in partnership with LiveMode – the agency responsible for producing the internet transmission of the matches.

