World Cup 2022: Get to know details of 4K transmissions of the games | TC Detective

One of the innovations in the transmissions of the 2022 World Cup, held in Qatar, consists of the display in 4K, with a signal available both on the grid of the Claro and SKY operators and on the Globoplay application, through the SporTV 4K channel. After all, how has this technology performed in this year’s FIFA World Cup? Detective TechSmart tested the Ultra HD image in games and tells you about the curiosities discovered.

Image quality

We start by addressing image quality. The gain in clarity of transmission in 4K is quite explicit, in relation to the signal in Full HD. Colors appear more enhanced, as do image details. However, the brightness is lower compared to the lower resolution image. That's because HDR can be activated here and it balances the brightest points with the darkest ones, in addition to enhancing the contrast. So far, only positives. There is a difference in this gain in quality between the images on Globoplay and Claro Box TV. Although both are via streaming, the Box image has a lower bitrate, which makes it more noticeable when the screen is viewed up close. This situation no longer occurs on SporTV 4K in the conventional decoder signal of Claro TV Mais – We thank the reader Matheus Sá for this information.🇧🇷

delay

One of the most expected problems for 4K transmission was the presence of a greater delay compared to Full HD signals. Always good to explain that "delay" is the name for the delay of the image in relation to reality – or, in this case, to other display alternatives. In the case of the Ultra HD signal in this Cup, we measured both forms in streaming and saw that it was not possible to reduce this delay to match FHD. SporTV 4K on Globoplay recorded around 28 seconds for the SporTV signal on conventional pay-TV – the same time also for Globo on digital free-to-air TV. On Claro Box TV, the delay started at the average presented by the other channels in the grid, with about 35 seconds, and since Wednesday (23) it has been approximately 25 seconds. The difference is that the delay was reduced from the regular SporTV for this Cup and is now just over 10 seconds, which ends up generating a large distance between the signals.

internet usage

And what is the internet speed needed to run the SporTV 4K signal? We measured the two streaming options we mentioned and saw a not-so-quiet requirement to reach the necessary level. In the transmission via Globoplay, directly on the Smart TV, the download speed was predominantly 28 Mbps. This means that a 30 Mbps or 35 Mbps internet would certainly suffer to run the channel, or would require no other use of the network.

In turn, Claro Box TV ran the station in Ultra HD at 21 Mbps, with little up and down oscillations. If you consider that the other channels need approximately 6 Mbps, it is necessary to more than triple the speed to have SporTV 4K with maximum quality. However, the lower quality already mentioned in the bitrate of Claro’s streaming decoder in relation to Globoplay would explain the demand for a little less transfer speed during the exhibition.

Bonus: Streaming Streams

This 2022 World Cup is already marked by the transmission of matches through streaming. Not only in 4K, but also through new alternatives, such as the humorous one from Globoplay with narration by Tiago Leifert, the one from the digital platforms of streamer Casimiro and the one from FIFA Plus – the official service of football’s highest entity. According to the website TelesynthesisGlobo, Claro and TIM even increased the capillarity of CDNs (Content Distribution Networks) to have servers closer to the users and thus minimize the delay time. This was noticeable both in the decoder via coaxial cable, which has no delay for conventional open-air TV, and in the streaming from Claro Box TV, which lowered the delay to a range of 10 seconds. In the case of TIM, there was an increase in the number of peerings in 13 traffic distribution centers located in 11 cities, for fixed broadband subscribers of the operator – TIM Live.