World Cup 2022: find out where to watch the tournament games on TV and over the internet

The 2022 World Cup, held in Qatar, will start from this Sunday (20), with the opening game between the host country and the Ecuador team, at 1 pm. All matches in the tournament will be shown in Europe. On national soil, fans will have options to enjoy broadcasts on open TV, cable TV and the internet. Want to know which FIFA competition rights holders are in the country? TechSmart informs you now.

open TV

On open TV, there will only be one alternative to check out the clashes. TV Globo is the exclusive owner of the rights to broadcast the 2022 World Cup for this medium. It did not sublicense to other competitors in this edition. In all, the Rio de Janeiro broadcaster will show 56 duels out of the 64 that will take place over the days. There will also be a daily Cup Central, to share the results of each match with the team of commentators.

Closed TV

Grupo Globo also maintained exclusivity on cable TV. This means that only the SporTV channels will show the 64 FIFA World Cup matches. The main one will show all the daily matches, while SporTV 2 will broadcast the eight simultaneous matches of the third round of the group stage. The second broadcaster will still have – in one showdown per day – the option of a humorous transmission with narration by Tiago Leifert. Operators Claro and SKY will make the SporTV 4K signal available to their customers – in Claro's case, on channels 444 and 443 –, in compatible plans and decoders, to be able to enjoy games in Ultra HD resolution.

Internet

On the internet, Globoplay and ge will have all of TV Globo's broadcasts and the SporTV signal for subscribers of a separate plan or pay-TV operators, respectively. Globo's streaming service will feature the special transmission with narration by Tiago Leifert, as well as the 4K signal from SporTV – for customers of the Globoplay + Canais Ao Vivo plan, on compatible televisions. With the renegotiation of Globo's values ​​with FIFA at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, the broadcaster gave up exclusivity on digital platforms. For this reason, the highest football entity and the LiveMode agency negotiated with the streamer Casimiro, for his own exhibition of one match per day, on the influencer's channels on Twitch and YouTube (@CazéTV🇧🇷 In the last week before the opening, two exhibitors joined the list. FIFA Plus – official FIFA streaming – will show all matches over the internet, with its own team. In addition, Disney purchased a highlight package, which will air after each game ends on Star Plus, with its own narration as well. So, do you intend to watch the 2022 World Cup matches on which broadcaster or platform? Tell us in the space below.



