World Cup 2022: FIFA Plus will stream matches live; Disney buys highlights for Star Plus

On the eve of the start of the 2022 World Cup, to be held in Qatar, two more broadcasting platforms for the tournament games were confirmed: FIFA Plus – with live matches – and Star Plus – in the best moments minutes after the end of duels. FIFA decided to stream the 64 matches live and for free on its streaming service. At this first moment, Europe will be the only one with a free signal. On the other hand, it will also serve as a test for the entity to see if it is feasible to show its main competitions through FIFA Plus in the future.

The production will be by LiveMode and will have its own narration and commentary teams – the professionals have not yet been confirmed. The debut will take place at the opening of the tournament this Sunday (20), at 1 pm, with the game between Qatar and Ecuador. - Advertisement - In the beginning, FIFA’s idea for its streaming – launched in April of this year – was to focus on lesser-known or grassroots championship matches, in addition to not making World Cups available for free – whether male or female. However, the need for testing and feedback from sponsors made the entity change its mind.

Highlights on Star Plus

Disney is another one to jump into last-minute World Cup 2022 broadcasts, but only at the best of times. After running out of rights for ESPN on closed TV, the North American media conglomerate bought the highlights package for Star Plus. Thus, the streaming service will be able to show everything that happened in the World Cup matches minutes after the end of each duel. The professionals chosen will be those from ESPN and will play the game as if they were live. - Advertisement - The novelties in the transmission were possible thanks to the breach of Globo’s exclusivity on digital platforms, when it renegotiated the contract with FIFA in court, at the beginning of the new coronavirus pandemic. In addition to FIFA Plus, the Qatar World Cup will be shown live on Globo (open TV), SporTV (closed TV), Globoplay – with narration by Tiago Leifert – and on Casimiro’s digital platforms (YouTube and Twitch). So, what did you think of the confirmed broadcasts on FIFA Plus and the best moments on Star Plus? Give us your opinion!

>#wrapperApp {-webkit-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);-moz-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);box- shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);padding: 5px;background-color: white;display: flex;height:155px;}#appImage { width: 25%;} #appLogo { width: 154px;height: 154px;}#appDetails { flex-grow: 1;padding-left:1px;}#name {font-size:150%;}#price, #developer, #size {font-size:80%; }#links{flex-grow: 1;padding-left:50px;}.lojaImg {width: 35px;height: 35px;margin-right:3px;vertical-align:middle;}.lojaImgWindows {width: 27px;height: 27px;margin-left:3px;padding-right:6px;vertical-align:middle;}.storesdivs {margin: 5px;margin-bottom:10px;}.storeslinkmobile {margin-right: 6px;}.stores {margin- right:6px;margin-top:13px;}#lojasmobile{display:none;} @media only screen and (max-device-width: 480px) { #wrapperApp {height:auto;}#appDetalhes {padding-left:42px ;}#lojasmobile {display:block;}#lojalinkmobile {font-size:85%}#nome {pading-bottom:4px;margin-bottom:4px;font-size:110%;}# price, #developer, #size {display:none;}.stores{display:none;}.storeImg {width: 19px;height: 19px;}.storeImgWindows{width: 19px;height: 17px;}#appLogo {width: 115px;height: 125px;} }

