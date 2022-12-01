World could have 7.8 billion cell phones and 5 billion 5G connections by 2028, says report

O Ericsson Mobility Report, released in theit is Wednesday (30), designed that the world will reach the mark of 7.8 billion smartphones by the end of 2028which are expected to represent 84% of the 9.2 billion mobile devices in the world. The numbers of Ericsson also projected that there will be 6.6 billion smartphones in service in the world by the end of 2022. As for data traffic, it is estimated that each cell phone dthe world will consume, on average, 19 GB per month.





The document also pointed out how the popularization of 5G will be. The global base of devices connected to 5th generation networks should increase fivefold between the end of 2022 and the end of 2028, from 1 billion to 5 billion. 5G is expected to be the leading mobile connection technology, accounting for 55% of the total 9.2 billion connections in 2028. North America will be the continent on the planet with the highest share of 5G (91%), with Europe Western (88%) coming next.




