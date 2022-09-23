Workshop: Develop iPhone and Android apps with Flutter

enables cross-platform ment of nimble apps without the typical disadvantages of web apps. The two-day online workshop shows how it’s done.

Cross-platform app programming keeps development costs within limits, but hybrid frameworks usually have the typical disadvantages of web technologies. With Flutter, a quasi-standard for hybrid mobile development has been established, which enables the writing of high-performance apps for the two crucial mobile platforms iOS and .

Learn Flutter basics in two days

- Advertisement -

Over two days, the online workshop “Mobile apps with Flutter” will introduce interested developers to the basics of app programming with Flutter. The next event will take place on October 18th and 19th, 2022.

The topics include setting up the tool chain as well as daily development practice with Flutter, for example when designing app user interfaces and transitions. Core areas such as network and file storage are also on the agenda, security aspects and the treatment of platform-specific programming must not be missing. Flutter specifics and stumbling blocks are also covered. The Dart programming language used does not pose any major challenges for developers.

Write snappy iOS and Android apps

The online workshop, limited to 15 participants, is intended for all app developers who are interested in developing mobile apps with Flutter. Basics of app development and working with Apple’s Xcode or Android Studio are required.

The online workshop will be held by the software specialists Klaus M. Rodewig and Pascal Friedrich via zoom using a DSGVO-compliant on-premise connector. Participants should use a microphone or headset if possible.

- Advertisement -

“Mobile Apps with Flutter” will take place on a total of two dates in 2022: In addition to October 18 and 19, participation on December 6 and 7, 2022 is also possible. The workshop runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Participants will receive workshop documents and a certificate of participation. The ticket price is 990 euros.