Works of art made of light: the pictures of the week (week 31)

is to photographers what colors are to painters. The of the week show how photographers work with it on the digital canvas.

The pictures of the day last week prove the truism that “photography is painting with light”. Gallery photographer Secundannte shows this in a particularly strong form with his light paintings. While the camera captures the image with extremely long exposure times, he draws shapes and objects with luminous tools. For his photo on Friday, he chose a body of water as the backdrop for his work, which looks like the water is on fire.

Flames and water are also good keywords for one of the most photogenic regions in Europe, Iceland. Winfried Rusch traveled to the island for the second time and presented us with the impressive size of Skógafoss on Monday. He writes: “Iceland is simply my dream island, especially for photographers, because there are photo opportunities everywhere. In order to get to know this island – also land between fire and ice – I undertook a round trip on my first trip to explore the most beautiful photo destinations .Since I particularly liked the west and south coasts, these island coasts were captured in photos on the second trip.Of the many waterfalls, I particularly liked Skógafoss as a photo motif.It is one of the largest and most beautiful waterfalls in Iceland with an amazing one Width of 25 meters and a drop of 60 meters. How enormous the masses of water appear in a picture only becomes apparent when a person stands in front of it, but don’t forget rain protection. I will certainly visit the island a third time.”

Light and long exposure times also played a special role in the photos of a sunset by the sea by Jacqueline Oehme and fire by André Fischer. Effects such as a softly defined swell and magnificent color explosions are only possible with the latter.

Saturday: summer retreat

Michaela Vondruska took the photo at the Pragser Wildsee in South Tyrol. The boats lie in the turquoise water like a string of pearls. Instagram: Saxklar (Image: Michaela Vondruska)



