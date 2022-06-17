WorkinTool PDF Converter, to convert and edit PDF files

WorkinTool PDF Converter is a useful and powerful tool to convert and edit PDF files. Designed with a clean interface, it offers multiple features and a handy toolbox to solve users’ PDF problems for free. It is one of the best products in the WorkinTool family.

As the flagship product of WorkinTool, it enjoys great popularity among countries in America, Europe and Asia. Here is a clear and concise review of this flagship product WorkinTool PDF Converter.

Supported operating system:Windows 11/10/8/7

Prices: Free

Pros and cons

Like any coin, it has two sides. There are multiple advantages to explain in detail, but as a fair review, we have to give an introduction of all aspects of WorkinTool PDF Converter to save potential customers time and let them know in advance whether to choose it or not, thus making their job easier. .

Advantage:

– Simple and nice interface

– Suitable for beginners

– Free currently

– Multiple functions

– Very good customer service

– Batch processing available

– Online version available

Disadvantages:

– It only works on Windows (although the MacOS version is coming soon).

Simple and nice interface

When you download WorkinTool PDF Converter, what you will see is a clean interface with a menu bar containing three catalogs of functions, including Convert to/from PDF, Toolbox, and View & Edit.

suitable for beginners

In each of the functions, you can find relevant features in its secondary dropdown menu. Short guides and featured icons vary from feature to feature. So even beginners will find it easy to get started.

Free

Unlike Adobe Acrobat DC, which is a powerful but paid program, there are no limits on all the functions of the official version of WorkinTool PDF Converter. That is, you can enjoy comprehensive features completely free.

multiple features

WorkinTool PDF Converter works in several ways. It is a PDF to Word, JPG, Excel, PPT and HTML converter. Besides, it is also a PDF editor and PDF combiner. You can achieve whatever you want with this tool.

online version

Also, you can try WorkinTool PDF Converter online for free. But you will find more useful tools in the offline version.

What do I like the most about WorkinTool PDF Converter?

There are three functions that I like in particular, they are:

1 – Convert to/from PDF

2 – Combine and split PDF

3 – Add watermark to PDF

Convert to/from PDF

As the main feature of this converter, it works well in multi-format conversions. There are five output formats of PDF to file conversions, including PDF to Word, Excel, PPT, JPG and HTML. And files like Word, Image, PPT and Excel formats can also be transformed into PDF format.

This PDF converter features batch processing. It allows you to handle multiple files at the same time, which can save a lot of time and energy when dealing with work problems. Also, it supports lossless conversion. Your files can be converted keeping the original quality.



Combine and split PDF

Most PDF editors offer services like merging and splitting for a certain fee. You must visit the registration page, make a license payment or pay monthly to enjoy the advanced features. WorkinTool PDF Converter, on the other hand, allows you to use all the features completely free of charge. You can merge PDF into one file and split PDF into multiple pages for free in this program. And there are no software purchases at all. With just a few clicks, you can get what you want. I am really interested in this program because of its simple operation and smooth execution speed.



A great solution for most people who use the two features frequently and often struggle with paid solutions.

add watermark

In recent years, awareness of copyright gains more and more importance. And this program works well in copyright protection. You can add a text watermark or an image watermark on each grid or on the entire page. Additional settings such as text format, transparency, size and direction of the watermark can be changed.

conclusion

WorkinTool PDF Converter works perfectly for not only beginners but also professional users.

After reading this post, I think you have understood why I highly recommend this converter. It provides users with multiple and powerful features that balance the size and price of the program. So why not download it and start your easy journey with WorkinTool now.