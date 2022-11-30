Working productively with Microsoft Teams: In five Heise webinars on Teams professionals

From November 2nd, the voonze Academy will impart practical knowledge on the subject of Microsoft Teams. If you subscribe to the entire webinar series, you can save a lot. From November 2nd to December 6th, teams and productivity professional Alexander Eggers from epc GmbH will explain in five half-day webinars how to get a company ready for the new working world with Microsoft Teams. In addition to practical tips for setting up a team environment, the expert explains working techniques for power users and useful hacks. Participants will also learn how to use the full potential of Teams Apps and Microsoft 365 to make work easier for themselves and other employees and how to design hybrid meetings in such a way that they are more productive than their analogue counterparts. In a concluding webinar, participants can learn how to make their everyday work easier with the help of Power Automate.

The webinar series will be led by Alexander Eggers, an outspoken expert on the topic of Microsoft teams, who has made the transition to the hybrid working world with teams together with many companies in recent years. In addition, he has repeatedly inspired the participants of voonze-Academy webinars with his concentrated knowledge on all topics related to Microsoft teams. His webinar series consists of five consecutive online training courses, each lasting one morning:

November 2nd: Set up and manage teams professionally

November 15: Productive working techniques for power users

November 22: Hybrid meetings and collaboration

November 29: Modern work with apps and Microsoft 365

December 6: Set up workflows with Power Automate

The webinars have a duration of four hours each and take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Participation in a webinar appointment costs €149. If you want to book all four dates at once, you can save a lot with a combined ticket for €495 compared to buying them individually.

All five dates are also part of the subscription to the digital learning platform voonze Academy. So if you are interested in IT topics beyond this webinar series, you can also secure the annual subscription for the introductory price of €495 – including access to currently over 80 online courses and over 90 other webinars per year.

Participants can not only look forward to a lot of practice, but also have the opportunity to repeat and deepen what they have learned with all the notes and materials afterwards. Questions are answered directly in the live chat and participants can also exchange information on the topic with each other. After the dates, each participant will receive a certificate of participation. Interested parties can find more information and tickets on the Microsoft Teams webinar series website. If you want to be kept up to date about offers from the voonze Academy, you can register for the relevant newsletter.

