Latest newsIreland

Work begins on Clontarf to city centre cycle and bus route

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

The first sod has been turned on the new Clontarf to city centre cycle lane and bus priority route.

Read moreMinister Ring allocates additional funding to St Vincent De Paul for challenging post-Christmas period

There will also be upgrades to water infrastructure carried out as part of the works that are expected to be completed by March 2024.

Read:

ShapeMeasure’s smart tool and robotic cutter let contractors measure once and cut never

The C2CC Project will provide segregated cycling facilities and bus priority infrastructure along a 2.7 km route that extends from Clontarf Road, at the junction with Alfie Byrne Road, to Amiens Street, at the junction with Talbot Street at Connolly Station.

Read moreRecord 656 patients waiting for hospital bed

Read more:Dublin City Council plan to ‘aggressively restrict’ road space for drivers

Lord Mayor of Dublin Alison Gilliland said: “I am delighted to have reached the point where we can begin work on this immensely important project. It will help in the promotion of safer cycling while also bringing safer driving and walking experiences, as well as improved bus facilities.

Read moreSo was it you? Winners of €38.9m EuroMillions jackpot contacts National Lottery

“It will play an important part in our common objective of reducing our carbon foot print and includes further greening along the route.

“The Clontarf to City Centre Project is a key step forward in Dublin City Council’s plans to continue to rollout a state of the art cycling network throughout the city.”

Read:

China threatens UK over interference in Hong Kong affairs

Transport Minister Eamon Ryan said the project will deliver “exceptional” benefits to those looking to sustainable travel.

He added: “With improved bus priority, continuous and segregated cycle lanes and improvements to pedestrian infrastructure and the public realm; the C2CC will connect with the existing Sutton Cycleway, providing Dublin for the first time with a complete segregated route for cycling from the outer suburbs to the heart of the city centre.”

Read more: E-scooter pilot rushed to hospital after suffering head injuries in horror Tallaght crash

Read more:Dubliners invited to review ‘attractive’ proposed Sutton to Malahide walking and cycling route

Sign up to the Dublin Live Newsletter to get all the latest Dublin news straight to your inbox.

Via | Dublin live>
Previous articleiPhone 14, no production delays. iPhone 15, confirmations for the periscope
Next articleWhatsApp tests sending files of up to 2 gigabytes in Argentina
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Gaming

This is the ultimate processor for gamers, according to Intel

The struggle between Intel and AMD to see who offers the most powerful desktop processor on the market...
Ireland

Dublin family forced to flee home after week from hell including robbery and fire extinguisher attack

A Dublin mother with throat cancer and her family has been forced to flee their council house after...
Tech News

Intel Announces Highly Anticipated Intel Core i9-12900KS

intel finally has officially announced the Core i9-12900KS processora chip that we were already expecting, since it was...
Ireland

Dublin Airport Aer Lingus passengers can check in bags night before flying amid ‘chaotic’ queues

Aer Lingus are allowing Dublin Airport passengers to check-in their bags the night before flying as staff...

© 2021 voonze.com.