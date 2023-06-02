WordPress.com now supports paid subscriptions and premium content in its newsletter service

WordPress.com’s email newsletter platform, called WordPress.com Newsletter, launched last December to compete with other existing solutions, now opens the doors to paid subscriptions and content premium so that publishers and creators can have financial support for their work from their respective communities.

WordPress.com notes that paid subscriptions and content premium You can even opt for those who enjoy free WordPress.com accounts, just having a community that makes it viable to launch this possibility at any time is enough to obtain the support of those who prefer to follow the news through email newsletters electronic.



Improving the service to provide new possibilities

And it is that email newsletters have become a means in which users can be informed of their favorite topics without having to visit websites, facing a series of aspects that harm the experience of reading in screen the articles, whether they are the notifications of acceptance of cookies and other aspects that may be annoying.

It must be taken into account that WordPress.com Newsletter makes it possible to offer a relationship with the latest publications or to serve as complementary content to that published on the website that creators and publishers have within WordPress.com.

WordPress.com says:

Paid subscriptions allow your fans to support your art, writing, or project directly. Once your creativity has captivated your audience, chances are good that some of them will gladly give you something back by financially supporting your work.

Counting on the flexibility that is needed at all times

Creators and publishers can choose to combine exclusive content for paying subscribers with content that is publicly available for free in order to grow their respective communities, depending on the flexibility they need at any given time in the same way that WordPress.com supports the scalability of their benefits based on existing needs at any given time.

Easy move from third-party service to WordPress.com Newsletter

For publishers and creators who already have newsletters on third-party platforms, WordPress.com Newsletter gives them the ability to move their newsletter delivery to their own service by importing current subscribers and more.

WordPress.com points out that users can rest assured that with their newsletter service, emails sent through it will arrive in subscribers’ inboxes reliably and securely.

More info/Image Credit: WordPress