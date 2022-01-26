WordPress 5.9 is official, these are some of its new features

After a small delay, as we commented at the time, we now have with us a new important version of WordPress: WordPress 5.9 Josephine, which from today we can have on our self-hosted websites based on this popular content management system. (CMS).

Dedicated to international jazz singer and civil rights advocate Joséphine Baker, this new version defaults to the Twenty Twenty-Two theme as the first default block theme in WordPress history.



This theme inaugurates the category of block themes, which allows users to visually customize themes based on the blocks that make up the design of their web spaces, and which allows them to modify “from color schemes and font combinations to templates page and image filters, all from the Site Editor », according to the announcement, where they point out that within the theme directory they will find more block themes, the number of which will grow over time.

This version also launches the new navigation block, which allows the user to be offered a fixed or adaptive navigation menu so that he can go to the different sections of the website, and which is saved internally as new custom publication types.

In addition to increasing the number of blocks, there are also improvements in their management. In this regard, from the official announcement it indicates that with the new version there are improvements in the management of blocks such as:

new typography tools, flexible layout controls, and finer control of details like spacing, borders, and more, to help you get not just the look, but the polish that says you care about the details

Also coming is a directory of block patterns to help improve the look of the site, a revamped list view to drag and drop content right into the space where you want it to be, simple controls and the ability to add HTML anchors to help users navigate the site, plus an improved Gallery Block, bringing it up to par in functionality with the Image Block.

On the developer side, they point to the arrival of Theme.json so that users can create child themes without touching any lines of code, the ability to lock one or multiple blocks by adding the “lock attribute to your configuration in block .json”, the possibility that there is more than one style sheet for the same block, and more.

Regarding the work that has led to its official launch today, they indicate that:

WordPress 5.9 also reflects the hard work of 624 generous volunteer contributors. Contributed to 370 tickets on Trac and over 1,900 pull requests on GitHub

More information: Official announcement