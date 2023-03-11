5G News
Latest news'Wordle' Today #630 Answer and Hints for Saturday, March 11 Challenge

'Wordle' Today #630 Answer and Hints for Saturday, March 11 Challenge

Latest news

Published on

By Abraham
1678551241 wordle hints saturday 11 march 2023.jpg
When New York software developer Josh Wardle created Wordle, during coronavirus lockdown, he surely had no idea he was about to launch a global sensation. Indeed, in January 2022, Wardle told Newsweek that he originally created the game simply as a puzzle “for me and my partner to enjoy.”

However, Wordle quickly developed a dedicated fan base after being released to the public in October 2021. The following January, Wardle sold the game to The New York Times for an undisclosed seven-figure sum.

Wordle hints for Saturday 11 March 2023
A person plays “Wordle” on January 12, 2022 in New York City. Newsweek has some hints and tips to help you crack today’s puzzle.
Alexi Rosenfeld/GETTY
Speaking to Newsweek, Erhan Aslan, who teaches applied linguistics at the University of Reading in the U.K., gave some tips on playing Wordle.

He said: “One thing that I think is important in this game is the starting-word chosen. Starting off with words that include commonly used vowels (for example, e and a), consonants (such as r and t) and sound sequences might be helpful. Choosing a word that starts with q, z, j, or x, for instance, may not be the best choice.

“As you get more feedback after a few guesses, users need to draw on some knowledge of phonics to narrow down or eliminate some words that they might be thinking,” Aslan added. “For example, if the second letter of the target word is l (indicated by green) and the player feels that the word starts with a consonant, they will need to know that there are only a few consonant cluster possibilities (such as bl, cl, fl, gl, pl, sl).”

To help you solve today’s Wordle, Newsweek has provided some hints. The answer to today’s puzzle will be revealed at the end of this article, so scroll down with caution if you want to work it out for yourself.

‘Wordle’ #630 Tips and Clues for Saturday, March 11

Newsweek has put together five clues to help you solve today’s Wordle puzzle.

Hint #1: The answer contains three vowels.

Hint #2: There are no repeated letters.

Hint #3: Both the first and third letters are vowels.

Hint #4: A recent invention.

Hint #5: Used for communication.

‘Wordle’ #630 Answer for Saturday, March 11

The answer to today’s Wordle is “Email.”

Wordle has been kind to us today! A well-known word, with no fewer than three vowels, means this certainly wasn’t the toughest puzzle we’ve yet faced, though it was still a good brainteaser. Did you get it? If so, congratulations! But please don’t fret if not. One of the best things about Wordle is seeing if you can improve your result over time, and Newsweek will, of course, be back on Sunday with another round of hints and tips.

What Does ‘Email’ Mean?

The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines “email” as: “A means or system for transmitting messages electronically (as between computers on a network).”

For example: “She sent an email to her boss.”

