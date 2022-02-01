Search here...
Wordle, bought by The New York Times

By: Brian Adam

Date:

The online game Wordle, which in recent weeks has gone viral with millions of users around the world, has just been bought by the American newspaper The New York Times. The tabloid has announced that it will integrate Wordle into its The New York Times Games section, which includes a series of games and hobbies for readers.

For the time being, Wordle will continue to be free for both new and registered players.

wordle is a free game that can be played only by entering its websitewithout the need to download any app, like the best FRIV games.

In recent weeks, the publication on social networks of the score obtained in Wordle has become a viral challenge, whose dynamic consists of guessing an English word, made up of five letters, from among the more than 2,500 that are part of the game. Tricks to play Wordle have also become popular in recent weeks.

Initially Wordle will continue to be free both for new players and for those already registered. However, The New York Times has not ruled out that Wordle will, in the future, be available only to paying users of the newspaper. In addition, the new owners are working to make it possible to preserve player data and statistics once Wordle is integrated into their website.

Even if the exact amount paid by the newspaper has not been made public, it has been recognized that it is a seven-digit number. This is at least a million dollars for an app that is only a few weeks old. Its creator, Josh Wardle, did not expect the overwhelming success that the game has had. Wardle has said he was a bit overwhelmed by this popularity, even more so when he was the only person managing the game.

With its addition to The New York Times, Wordle will be available alongside other games like Mini crossword, Spelling Bee, Letter Boxed, Tiles or Vertex.

