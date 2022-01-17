wordle! and Wordle donate the profits from your downloads

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Wordle is a free game that can be played only entering your website, without the need to download any app, like the best FRIV games.

The creator of Wordle! has donated to an NGO the money obtained from the downloads of users who thought they were downloading Wordle

In recent weeks, the publication on social networks of the score obtained in Wordle has become a viral challenge, whose dynamic consists of guessing an English word, made up of five letters, from among the more than 2,500 that are part of the game.

Due to its dazzling success, numerous apps began to appear on the App Store that imitated Wordle’s procedure, which were soon removed from the platform. However, the App Store had to make an exception.

wordle! is an app with a name almost identical to that of this famous game, but several years older than this one. The similarity between both names has led many users to download Wordle! thinking they’re getting off wordle. This app, which was born in 2017 and is also a word guessing game, has registered an unusual increase in its downloads. In the last four years it had been downloaded on average between 1 and 2 times a day.

Steven Cravotta, the developer of Wordle!, created this game in the year 2017. Once it reached 100,000 downloads, he forgot about this app and went to work on other projects. He had almost forgotten about this youth work when, these last few weeks, he realized that his app was registering a peak of downloads that exceeded 150,000 daily.

Cravotta then contacted Wordle with the intention of donating the profits obtained from those downloads that did not correspond to him. In a negotiation with Josh Wardle, the creator of Wordle, they agreed donate those proceeds to Boost! West Oakland, an NGO that provides school support to children in disadvantaged situations. So far Wordle! has obtained 2000 dollars that have gone to said organization.

