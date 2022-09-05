Word tricks that will make your work easier, to increase productivity

It happens to many of us that we use Word to create a document or a project, and we only make use of a couple of tools that we know, when The amount of instruments that are at our disposal in the program is really immense..

For this reason, and so that we all know a little more than what the well-known Word software has to offernext we will be teaching some that will surely make your work there .

- Advertisement -

Quickly convert text to tables

We start with a fairly simple and interesting trick, which can help you anytime you need to quickly turn writing into a table. How do you do this? Easy, you just have to write the words you want on the screen, pressing the key Tab after each word to separate them.

That done, select the text and move the mouse to the top tab of Insertthen go to Table and finally convert text to table. Click on To accept Y you will see how your text will now be inside the table in question.

Take advantage of focus mode

Dedicated function for all those people who have concentration problems and it is difficult for them to concentrate. Basically, the program will go full screen and it will only let you see the page you are writing on, nothing else. To find him, you just have to click on the button Approach displayed at the bottom right of the screen.

Change the cursor if you want

- Advertisement -

It is a reality that many people tend to lose their mouse cursor when using Word, mainly because this one is white and hides pretty well behind Word pages. In case you want to change it, you must press the letters at the same time Ctrl, Alt and + and you will see how a new cursor now appears.

Rewrite where you left off last time

An interesting function of Word that has managed to go unnoticed is to return to where you left off the last time you wrote in the text. You can get here in two ways: by clicking on the bookmark button that is displayed in the scroll bar, or by pressing the arrow keys Shift Y F5.

Select the text area you want

We know perfectly well that when we select a text in Word, we can only do it logically. from point A to point B of the writingfollowing the order from right to left or vice versa.

- Advertisement -

Well, apart from this classic way of doing things, you also have the option to select the area of ​​the text that you want, either only the center or the sides all the paragraphs you have written. To do this, just hold down the Alt and then choose the part of the text you want.