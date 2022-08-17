Word has dark mode, how to configure it

Now Word can also be put in dark mode

It would be an update called Mica which aims to offer users a new personalization option, specifically the dark modeas it has been well known that Office Word only displays blank pages and documents, unless a watermark is added.

It is worth noting that since 2007 there have been really few changes that Microsoft has applied to its Office programs, and perhaps the best known are the toolbars that since then have been grouped by tabs.

Nevertheless, Mica It is not a new option or one that has never been seen before in Microsoft services, since it is included in the Windows 11 where I know allows people to program the interface of some applications to appear opaque.

configure-it.jpg" "(min-width: 800px) 50vw, 90vw" loading="lazy"> Paint is one of the applications that can be used in dark mode from Windows 11

configure-it.jpg" "(min-width: 800px) 50vw, 90vw" loading="lazy">

But now this feature would also come to Word documents, which was even supposed to be available from version 2021, by default.

Said like this, this new function has suffered some delays but it is presumed that it will be available to all users of the word processor very soon, even some leaks indicate that the company has already been testing Mica in the programs of some lucky ones.

As proof that Mica could be a reality very soon, a user of Reddit named “Win11Observer” posted a screenshot of his Word in dark mode, adding that he was very surprised to see how the appearance of his program changed from one day to the next.

For now it is known that Mica is only available for Office Word. (photo: Unocero)

Likewise, the user indicated that with the only Office program that this has happened to him is with Word, since PowerPoint and Excel continue with the usual colors and appearance that everyone knows from Windows 10 or earlier versions.

On the other hand, some Internet users theorize that this new update would be extended to the rest of the Office services since it could be aligned with the services of Windows 11, allowing the colors and modes of the programs to be combined or related to the shades of this operating system. .

Currently, this update would only be available to a small number of users for testing purposes and to avoid massive bugs. Q Who have already encountered the function have been able to configure it from the Word settings.

How to set the function in Word

How to turn on dark mode in Word

1. Open Office Word on the computer.

2. Before selecting a blank sheet, click on the “Options” section found in the settings bar on the left of the screen, right at the bottom.

3. In the “General” section go to the section that says “Customize the copy of Microsoft Office”

4. In the option indicated as “Office Theme” select and check “Use system settings”.

This is what Word looks like in dark mode

In this way, Mica will be activated as soon as it is available for all users who have an individual license of Word or who have subscribed to the complete plan of “Microsoft 365″ However, those who have this last service could receive this update first and much more if they are Insider subscribers to try the betas.

: