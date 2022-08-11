Word Coach or how to improve your English thanks to the Google translator

- Advertisement -

is a real box of surprises and offers many tools that are unknown (this often happens because of the large number of them it offers). An example of what we say is Word , which aims to help you learn vocabulary in different languages. We tell you how to use it. This is a development that works exclusively on the Internet and that relies on Google’s translator to carry out its work (and this is one of the best that currently exists online). Its operation has no mystery: questions are asked about a topic and, once it answers, the corresponding comments or modifications are made. A good way to hang out and learn, an ideal option for children and teenagers as well. A very useful service that gives you the possibility of learning new words and constructions in different languages, this being a fairly intuitive way of learning. In addition, it has a high practical component, so it is not something that becomes especially boring. In addition, it takes advantage of the accuracy of Google’s translator, which although it is not perfect -as has been shown in the research carried out by Preply, especially in what has to do with the context of the sentences-, it does ensure a most suitable operation. How to use Google Word Coach Well, the truth is that there is nothing complicated to achieve this, since with a few simple steps and without having to pay anything, you will be able to take advantage of this tool that not many know exists and that it is a good complement to time to learn languages. You have to do the following: Access the Google search engine as usual in your browser with a valid account. Now write Google Word Search in the search space and, in the first result that appears, you have to press. Now, simply use the Start Playing option. You must choose the language you speak and want to learn words from. Set the difficulty and you’re good to go. You’re done. As we have indicated before, relying on the Google translator means that this development is not perfect, since it does not understand the context and the way in which people often communicate (with jokes or set phrases that are not understood). But it is no less true that it is a good opportunity to play while learning without this obviously replacing the traditional learning of other languages. >