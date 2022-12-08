Wonder Woman 3, Superman 2 and others canceled as DC restructures theaters

About a month ago, James Gunn and Peter Safran were named heads of the newly formed DC Studios, which will make DC Comics properties form a shared universe of films, series, animations and video games. With the announcement, it was expected that the studio’s productions would undergo a major restructuring in order to follow a model similar to that of Marvel Studios. This week, the first signs of that change began to emerge through reports of the cancellation of films like Wonder Woman 3, Man of Steel 2 and many others.

It wasn’t long ago that Henry Cavill announced on his Instagram that he was back as Superman and that there are big plans for his interpretation of the hero in future DC Comics films, but it seems that the joy of the fans did not last long, since the new direction of DC Studios decided to discard everything that was being done previously to give a new beginning to the shared universe. According to The Hollywood Reporter, director Patty Jenkins gave the studio a script for the third Wonder Woman film, but was eventually informed that the project does not fit into the studio’s current plans for the future of DC films. Apparently, it is not yet clear what will happen to the character played by Gal Gadot, as well as it is not known whether the actress will continue to play the heroine in future appearances.

In the same article, we found out that Jason Momoa should also stop playing Aquaman after Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, the hero’s second solo film. In the article, several sources indicate that the second Aquaman film should be the closure of DC productions under the former studio regime and that from then on, Momoa should return to the publisher’s films playing a new character: the intergalactic mercenary known as Lobo.





Since before his casting as Aquaman, fans have been asking for Momoa to play Lobo, so it looks like the requests will finally be answered. The article reveals that Micheal De Luca and Pamela Abdy, co-CEOs of Warner Bros. Discovery were planning a Justice League sequel starring the former cast of Zack Snyder, but that idea was scrapped when James Gunn and Peter Safran took over their roles at DC Studios. Considering that Ezra Miller should not return to the role of Flash after the first film of the scarlet speedster, due to the actor’s numerous personal problems, it is possible that the film serves as a reboot for this entire universe, bringing new actors to the iconic DC characters and even retelling their origins on the big screen.

