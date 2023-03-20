Wonder Dynamics, a web platform that could transform the world of cinema

In the same way that AI is transforming various sectors little by little, from ChatGPT changing the way of generating text content to midjourney and company creating images from text, there are tools that can change the world of cinema.

One of them is Wonder Dynamics, a platform that will allow us, from the web, to create animated characters from our movements, CGI within everyone’s reach.



This is a new editing studio, also powered by AI, that allows you to automatically replace real actors with fictional characters, from aliens to robots, and it does it in a way that we only have to drag and drop components to achieve it.

The software takes care of making camera movements, lighting, color… it changes everything to replace the original actor effortlessly.

Its creators claim that it is able to save 80 to 90 percent of the objective work of VFX and leaves them with the subjective work, thus eliminating the monotony so that the artist can focus on the creative. They want to change the way VFX studios in the film industry work, and it does so for now with several pre-made characters, although that limit is only for the demo, unlimited characters can be created in CGI environments in the future.

It is very possible that in the future we will be able to make fiction films from the office, or from our room. We will only have to move and see how the computer does the rest, regardless of our level of digital culture.

If digital art will be in the hands of prompts engineers, and cinema can be made from the kitchen, we will have to start recording the world around us to quickly store it in a museum, because this is moving very fast.

You have examples of what this program manages to do at wonderdynamics.com.