5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Asus
Car Tech
Celebrities
ChatGPT
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
HomeTech NewsWonder Dynamics, a web platform that could transform the world of cinema

Wonder Dynamics, a web platform that could transform the world of cinema

Tech News

Published on

By Brian Adam
wonder studio.jpg
wonder studio.jpg
- Advertisement -

In the same way that AI is transforming various sectors little by little, from ChatGPT changing the way of generating text content to midjourney and company creating images from text, there are tools that can change the world of cinema.

One of them is Wonder Dynamics, a platform that will allow us, from the web, to create animated characters from our movements, CGI within everyone’s reach.

- Advertisement -

This is a new editing studio, also powered by AI, that allows you to automatically replace real actors with fictional characters, from aliens to robots, and it does it in a way that we only have to drag and drop components to achieve it.

The software takes care of making camera movements, lighting, color… it changes everything to replace the original actor effortlessly.

Apple will fix problems with the Studio Display camera. What happened?

Its creators claim that it is able to save 80 to 90 percent of the objective work of VFX and leaves them with the subjective work, thus eliminating the monotony so that the artist can focus on the creative. They want to change the way VFX studios in the film industry work, and it does so for now with several pre-made characters, although that limit is only for the demo, unlimited characters can be created in CGI environments in the future.

It is very possible that in the future we will be able to make fiction films from the office, or from our room. We will only have to move and see how the computer does the rest, regardless of our level of digital culture.

- Advertisement -

If digital art will be in the hands of prompts engineers, and cinema can be made from the kitchen, we will have to start recording the world around us to quickly store it in a museum, because this is moving very fast.

You have examples of what this program manages to do at wonderdynamics.com.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Apple

Apple Maps includes a feature that Google Maps has had for business for years

The application will allow stores to have a profile with relevant information. Apple Maps adds...
Android

Google, new Chromecast in the works | Rumor

A new Chromecast with Google TV is in development: colleagues from 9to5google who say...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.