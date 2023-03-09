Women’s Day: Samsung Brazil executives highlight market presence and experiences

After announcing special programming in Women’s Month for Samsung TV Plus, Samsung Europe released an interview with five company executives, in celebration of International Women’s Day. They talk about the female presence in the technology industry and the experiences acquired in leadership positions.
The conversation includes the Marketing Channels Manager, Erika Grande de Souza; the Senior Manager of Public Relations, Brand Experience and Events, Carolina Corrales; the Senior Manager of Marketing Channels, Cristine Gomes Henriques; the Retail Marketing Director of the Consumer Electronics Division, Milene Gomes; and the Marketing Manager at the Consumer Electronics Division, Thamirys Zeviani.
According to Carolina Corrales, the space given by Samsung to positions and important positions throughout her 10 years of work at the company made it possible to help women to be aware of their rights and strength.
“This year completes 10 years at Samsung Brasil. Since the beginning, my career in the company has always been built on a solid foundation of respect and trust. I have space to express my points of view, I am free to debate and participate in important decisions for the business, and my work has always been recognized. I know that this is still not a reality in all companies and that is why it is extremely important to have more and more positive examples that can drive this change of scenery. In everything I do, I always try to somehow change the context in which I am inserted and help women to be aware of their rights and, above all, aware of their strength.”
Cristine Gomes Henriques, on the other hand, highlights the role of women in a large market such as technology and in a company with the impact that Samsung has as a “successful path”.
“I see it as a successful path, both as consumers and as, and above all, professionals. As consumers and women involved in technology, we observe women who seek innovation and design as much or even more than men. As a company, we are always attentive and also focused on the female audience, who are looking for features that make their lives easier and their daily lives as a whole.
As professionals, I see the presence of women growing in the technology market, despite still being a predominantly male area. As the technology market grows rapidly, the participation of women also grows in presence, in the most diverse positions and areas of activity. I see a constant effort for women to be recognized and equal, and I am confident that we are on a promising path.”
Erika Grande de Souza explains that gender, race, ethnicity and age group diversity benefits companies by empowering and encouraging people to feel part of the work environment.
“I believe that when we have egalitarian teams, we empower and encourage more and more people to feel part of this environment. We talk specifically about the female audience, when we observe other women occupying new positions, leadership positions and places where they were not seen before, we begin to see that there is this space to be occupied and that we can be part of them. That is why it is so important that there be representation in all areas of the company.”
For women who want to work in the technology segment, or who are entering this industry, Milene Gomes points out that women should not be intimidated by anything or anyone.
“My advice to women is not to be intimidated by anything or anyone. Women have all the skills and the same intellectual quality as any man to compete in absolutely all areas of activity. This has been proven day after day, with more and more female professionals generating above-average results, bringing increasingly positive impacts in the most diverse industries.”
Finally, Thamirys Zeviani cites the so-called “Imposter Syndrome”, which puts women in doubt as to their capacity. However, it reinforces the need to deal with it and be sure of the potential they have.
“The famous ‘Imposter Syndrome’ often places us in a scenario of doubt as to what we are capable of doing. To deal with this, I would say that we need to work a lot on ourselves to make sure we have the necessary potential. Understanding our value is crucial to occupying any space. In addition, the feminine has many facets, including that of motherhood, which teaches us a lot about our capacity. In this sense, even vulnerability can be used as a tool for personal and professional learning and growth.”
So, how do you see the importance of female leaders in the technology industry?