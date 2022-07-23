Women’s Copa América players will be awarded with NFT and their stories reach the metaverse

The participants of this edition will be celebrated with this NFT designed by a Colombian artist.

In Cali, Colombia, the Women’s Cup organized by Conmebol began, in which the teams from Argentina, Brazil, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay and Venezuela participate.

On the occasion of this “football” celebration, an NFT has been created to celebrate women who have decided to dedicate themselves to sports and in this way, begin to bring this type of activity closer to the metaverse and new technologies.

This NFT will be a trophy that will be to the members of each team who are named as of the matches, for a total of 25 women who will not only be decorated in the real world but also in the digital sphere.

This piece of the metaverse with which the players of this sports event will be recognized, was designed by the Colombian artist, Camila Fierro, known on Instagram as @soyfira, and who specializes in cryptographic art, even her works were recently exhibited in the Times Square in New York, United States.

With the collaboration of her crypto art, the artist assured that “the trophy created to commemorate the Players of the Match of the CONMEBOL Copa América Femenina 2022 it is a symbol of change in favor of inclusion and equality in sport. Through this work, I sought to reflect the path that each player goes through to become a professional soccer player, and the result of the discipline to follow and achieve their dreams.”

In addition to this trophy, a space was created in the metaverse where the stories of different female athletes from the region will be known that have marked the history of their countries of origin and have inspired many young people to continue fighting for their dreams as soccer players, cyclists, tennis players, basketball players, etc.

The idea is that With this experience created for the metaverse, Latin n girls find motivation in female soccer players. like Deyna Castellanos, Leicy Santos, Estefania Banini or Evelina Cabrera.

Finally, these digital pieces were created with the collaboration of MasterCard, which through its senior vice president of marketing and communication, Roberto Ramírez Laverde, expressed that “Soccer is a passion that knows no borders, unites and helps connect beyond differences. The strongest team is the one that brings together the most diverse players and for this reason it is important to contribute to equal opportunities not only in the world of sport, but in all areas of society.

As for the Cup of the women’s teams, this time it will be held in Colombia in its third largest city, Cali, known for its dance academies and festivals that revolve around the musical rhythm of salsa.

This is a sports event that has been held since 1991 and has had Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador and Peru as venues in its previous versions. However, for this edition, the tournament will grant three direct places and two playoffs for the 2023 Women’s World Cup, two places for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, and another three for the 2023 Pan American Games.

