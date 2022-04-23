Women praise first ‘strictly no men allowed’ nightclub to come to Dublin

The first “strictly no men allowed” nightclub is on its way to Dublin.

Lick Events have successfully hosted a “girls only” night for years as a way to provide a safe space for women and transgender people to drink, dance and have a good time with their gal pals.

The organiser started the event because she had a bad experience with men “grabbing me or being inappropriate” and she just “got sick of it”.

Since announcing the upcoming UK and Ireland dates, the club night has gone viral on TikTok.

Women have praised the club night with comments such as “not being funny but this just screams safe”.

Another woman added: “Gentlemen, let ladies have their night too! Plus [if I was] a man, I would feel safe sending my girl there to enjoy herself”.

Others called it “bathroom vibes” and someone else described it as “paradise”.

Speaking on Newstalk earlier today, Hazel from Dublin said: “I don’t have a problem with it to be honest. I think a male free zone is completely appropriate.

“We’re not asking for a male free world from my understanding just that there will be a club where it will be a women only space.

“And if you identify as a woman, come on in and if you don’t, well I’m sorry it isn’t for you. I think that’s okay.

“As somebody who has been a victim of male violence for many years in different circumstances, I welcome the safety of women-only spaces. It doesn’t mean i never want to mix with men, I certainly do, I love men and I love the company of men.

“But sometimes I just want to hang out with my gal pals, that we won’t be interrupted and nobody is going to try and pick us up or assault us sexually or psychologically and there’s a great freedom in that.

“It’s not all men but some behave in a predatory way and unfortunately you don’t know which man will behave that way. If men want a night out there are plenty of places for men to go, if an exclusive club for men was set up I don’t think women would be upset about that. Let’s give it a go and see if it works.”

The strictly “no men allowed” event could feature DJs such as Monique B, Janelle Wynter and Miller Black from 11:00pm till 4:00am if they’re anything like the London events.

Lick even host a meet-up group on Instagram where attendees can make friends with others ahead of the party.

