5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
Huawei
HomeLatest newsWoman walking dog in Alaska kicked in head by moose

Woman walking dog in Alaska kicked in head by moose

Latest news

Published on

By Abraham
moosepic.jpg
moosepic.jpg
- Advertisement -
Woman walking dog in Alaska kicked in head by moose – CBS News

Watch CBS News


- Advertisement -

A woman is recovering after she was kicked in the head by a moose while walking her dog in Anchorage, Alaska. The woman who recorded the video said she ran out of the truck to assist the victim.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.


- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Latest news

Court: News outlets didn’t defame ex-coal CEO Blankenship

CHARLESTON, W.Va. -- Fox News, CNN and other major news outlets didn't defame former...
Tech News

ASML: Dutch chip firm says former China employee stole data

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: info@voonze.com

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.