Woman thrown from bonnet of car during standoff at garage

A woman was hit by a car at a garage in a suburb of Dublin in broad daylight.

There was a brief standoff before the woman was carried out of the garage in Jobstown and thrown off the bonnet of the car onto the side of the road.

The gardai said they are investigating the incident. Thankfully, nobody was seriously injured in the incident in Tallaght.

Read more: Man threatens staff at knifepoint in Dublin supermarket

In a video of the incident, which was seen by Dublin Live, a woman stands in front of a car shouting to the driver repeatedly, “are you knocking me down, are you?”.

After less than 30 seconds of a standoff, the driver takes off with the woman on the bonnet before she is thrown off the car.

Someone shouts “you are going to kill her” while the car drives forward.

Then the person holding the camera runs over to the woman hit by the car to make sure she is okay.

A garda spokesman said: “Gardaí are investigating an incident which occurred in the Jobstown area of Tallaght, Dublin 24 on Thursday 5 th May 2022 at approximately 5pm.

“A woman, aged in her 30s, was taken to Tallaght Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

He added that “investigations are ongoing”.

Read more: Dublin Airport passenger assault sparks garda investigation

Read more: New 24-hour garda station opens at Dublin Airport

Sign up to the Dublin Live Newsletter to get all the latest Dublin news straight to your inbox.