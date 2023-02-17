Woman jumps from moving car after app driver deviates from route in SP

A 21-year-old jumps out of a moving car after the 54-year-old app driver detour and say he’d take her to “cry in a prettier place”. The case took place in the city of Itanhaém, on the coast of São Paulo (SP). According to the young woman’s report, she had just failed the exam for the National Driver’s License (CNH) for a motorcycle and called a car via app to return home. The woman reported a strange behavior by the driver already when entering the vehicle.





“I called a friend and I was talking about it when I got in the car. When I hung up, the driver said ‘why are you sad, lady?’.”, reported the young woman to the g1 news portal. After being questioned by the driver, the young woman replied that she had failed her driving test and the driver asked if she wanted to talk about it. However, the woman said no, that she just wanted to go home, but the man insisted.

The young woman then realized that the driver was going in the opposite direction of her house and entering streets that were not part of the route. When asked why she was swerving, the woman stated that the man did not look back and continued driving. "In a mean tone, [falou] who was taking me to a beautiful place to cry better. At the time, I just opened the door and jumped [do carro]. I ran out and asked for help. My luck was that I found a guy with a puppy. He [motorista] maneuvered, stepped on the accelerator, came after me telling me to go back [para o carro]", he stated.





Still according to the victim, the driver insisted that she return to the vehicle, saying that he would take her home and that he had family. Another man helped the girl and called her Municipal Civil Guard of Itanhaém, who answered the case. After that, the case was registered at the police station, where the suspect was taken by the GCM and the driver will be investigated for psychological violence against the woman victim. The names of those involved in the situation were not released.

