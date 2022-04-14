Woman found dead in Dublin home named as garda probe incident

A woman, 80s, who was found dead at a home in Dublin today has been named as Mary Bergin.

Ms Bergin’s body was discovered by gardai this morning at a home on Seville Place in Dublin 1.

A garda investigation has been launched and a woman in her 40s was arrested and detained at Store Street Garda Station.

It is understood that the woman was known to the victim.

Gardai are encouraging anyone with any information that could assist with their investigation to come forward.

Neighbour Evelyn Smyth said: “I was very shocked. She was an angel.”

Another resident said: “This is just terrible. She was very quiet but she would always say hello to you. She gave out the bread in the local church.

“I’m shocked because I live on the avenue. There were fire engines, police and ambulances. I’ve two kids so I just wanted to make sure they were alright.”

A friend of the elderly lady was deeply upset to hear about her death.

She said: “She was a good friend of mine. I’m very shocked.

“We were very close. She was a very good friend of mine. She always dropped in and had a cup of tea with me now and again.

“My mother died six weeks ago and she came around to console me. It’s just very sad. I’m praying for the family now.”

Others said that they had seen a woman acting suspiciously earlier today.

